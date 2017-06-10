Thanks to Dangal, China will get to watch more Aamir Khan films soon – here’s how

Dangal has done unbelievably well in China. Given the fact that 3 Idiots and PK did good business, it was expected to earn pretty well but the amount of business it brought in was something even trade experts couldn’t predict. It all began with the film getting 7000 screens in China, a first for any Indian film. Since then, there was no looking back. It even defeated Hollywood in its wake and all because of Aamir Khan. People in China simply adore him and there are reports which say, he is even affectionately called Uncle Khan or Uncle Aamir. Such is his hold over them that speculations are rife that Aamir Khan’s previous releases will now be screened in China. (Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal becomes the biggest non-Hollywood blockbuster in China by earning Rs 1115.91 crore)

Now, we all are aware why China took to Dangal in a big way. The film spoke about India’s obsession with male child and how the birth of a daughter is seen with much disdain. But Phogats were different because the head patriarch believed even his girls can do what men do. It’s an inspirational tale of Mahavir Phogat’s journey of making his daughters Geeta and Babita wrestling champs. Who knew that China, too, has a similar social evil plaguing them and that’s exactly the reason why Dangal managed to earn so much. Now rumours suggest Aamir’s films like Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti and others will get a release in China.

It’s only fair the Chinese people get to watch more of Aamir’s films because his filmography has some of the best movies Bollywood has ever seen. Taare Zameen Par came at a time when people didn’t associate a superstar with a film that talked about a lesser known reading disability called dyslexia. It also spoke about how not every kid can be brilliant in studies but there is no kid who doesn’t have a skill that can be hones. Only Aamir could have done a film like that because we are talking about 2007 here.