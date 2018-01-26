Thanks to Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor gets his biggest opener ever!

It’s interesting to see how Shahid Kapoor has yet to get a single film which could earn more than Rs 60 crore in the lifetime. He has been around in the industry for 15 years now and still doesn’t have a single Rs 100 crore film. Now it will be appalling to judge his calibre on the basis of the number of films in the Rs 100 crore club. The guy has proved his mettle as an actor in various films like Kaminey, Haider, Jab We Met and others. But Padmaavat might just become his first Rs 100 crore film. It has already become his highest opener ever. (Also read: Did Hansal Mehta slam Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat for ‘glorifying jauhar’?)

Padmaavat earned Rs 19 crore on day to claim the top spot in Shahid’s film tally. All this while it was Shaandaar which had been his highest opener with Rs 13.10 crore. The actor will definitely be happen since his last few releases haven’t really made a mark. Haider was a critically acclaimed film and Rangoon was a disaster. He needed a film that could redeem him at the box office and Padmaavat might just do the trick for him. Check out the list of his last five highest openers here…

Padmaavat – Rs 19 crore

Shaandaar – 13.10 crore

R… Rajkumar – 10.10 crore

Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore

Haider – 6.14 crore

Padmaavat, however, still has a long way to go. The opening could have been far better if the protests didn’t make many states close its doors to the film. But as of now the film has managed to see positive trending and it will continue to do good business in the coming days.