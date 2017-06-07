The Accidental Prime Minister First Look: Anupam Kher’s film promises to explore former PM Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi’s relationship

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is back in news and this time for playing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his next film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, based on the book with the same name, which was written by Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru. The 62-year-old actor took to twitter and released the first look poster, today. Singh was always portrayed as a victim, manipulated by Sonia Gandhi ( President of the Indian National Congress party) into doing her will and the poster of the film beautifully encapsulates that. The poster sees the impression of a saree-clad lady walking through the corridors of the mind of Singh.

To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 7, 2017

To be directed by debutante Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ will be produced by Sunil Bohra, who believes that the political drama will be grander than Richard Attenborough’s Academy award-winning Gandhi. It will be directed by National award-winning director Hansal Mehta, who will also be doubling up as the screenplay writer for the film.

While Kher has been finalized to play Singh, the remaining cast is being decided. “The research on the movie is already over. Auditioning (for the remaining cast) is in its final lap. The movie will hit the screens next year,” Bohra told Economic Times. Director Gutte feels he couldn’t have got a better actor to play Singh for his film. “I am obliged to get a hold on the story that I truly believe has to be told with utmost honesty and integrity. A script as magnanimously relevant as this needed a perfect actor. I feel that the depth of maturity and demeanour required to portray the prime minister could have only been embodied by the versatile veteran, Anupam sir,” he told ET.

The movie is expected to hit the screens in December 2018, just ahead of the next general election in 2019.