The admin of the piracy website Tamilrockers gets arrested. Should we thank Tamil star Vishal for that?

Don’t ever take panga with the South stars! Despite Bollywood making movies with budgets and therefore more hit by losses incurred by piracy, there have been very lax measures to curb the menace. However, piracy is strictly frowned upon down South, and many stars are doing their best to catch culprits who are uploading movies online without copyright permissions. Tamilrockers, a very popular piracy group, is quite active on the torrents scene, and who uploads Bollywood, Hollywood, Tamil and Malayalam movies. Recently the third admin of the site, Gauri Shankar has been arrested by the Triplicane D-1 Police in Chennai. And perhaps it was all because of the persistent efforts of Tamil star Vishal.

Vishal, who will be next seen in Thupparivaalan as well as be making his Malayalam debut in Mohanlal’s Villain, has been warning the owners of Tamilrockers website for the past three years to shut down the site. Earlier this year, when he won the Tamil Producers’ Council Elections as the president, this is what Vishal had told the media present, “A young team has won and we are giving a challenge to pirates like Tamilrockers as we will tackle the menace head on.” Now with his efforts, a breakthrough has been made in curbing the piracy menace.

However, like we said before, Gauri Shankar is only the third admin of the site, and the site can only be shut down if they catch the second admin and the owner of the site. Investigations are going on to find the identities of these people.