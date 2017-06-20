The Big Sick review: Kumail Nanjiani and Anupam Kher’s Hollywood comedy is putting smiles on critics’ faces

Silicon Valley star and standup comedian Kumail Nanjiani has co-produced, written and starred in The Big Sick, a romantic comedy based on his own romance and later marriage with his wife, Emily V Gordon. Zoe Kazan plays Emily in the movie while Anupam Kher plays Nanjiani’s traditional father in the movie. The Big Sick is about how Nanjiani and Emily have to handle their families’ concerns about adjusting with each other, when they announce their marriage. Kumail Nanjiani, who is Pakistani by origin, has co-written the movie with his wife. The movie is directed by Michael Showalter, and also stars Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, and Adeel Akhtar.

The Big Sick which is releasing this Friday in the US has already got some really good reviews in the festivals where it was screened. Even in the early press shows that happened earlier this week, the movie got a fairly good response. Here are some of the reviews…

Vulture

“But when The Big Sick is at its best, it captures with rare humor the weight of being Muslim in America. Throughout the film, Nanjiani and Gordon bravely gamble with jokes about 9/11 and terrorism, and the punch lines land with a thought-provoking wallop. This movie has empathy on its mind as much as comedy, and it’s simply a joy to see it excel at both.”

Variety

“As a director, Showalter remains workmanlike in his craftsmanship, but his eye for talent is as strong as ever. By allowing the scenes more room to breathe and playing the comedy as straight as the emotional content, he has not only delivered his best work yet but reintroduced himself as a filmmaker worth keeping an eye on.”

The Rolling Stone

“Romano and Hunter inhabit their roles beautifully, their blunt honestly helping this culturally conflicted commitment-aphobe to open his heart. And Nanjiani is a revelation, investing his role with grit, grace and touching gravity.”

Deadline

“(By) telling his own tale with the help of his co-writer wife Gordon is a much bigger leap that could have gone off the rails, but it never does and brilliantly stays real all the way.”

Consequence of Sound

“Gordon and Nanjiani’s screenplay is full of side stories and detours, but each adds a richness to the film’s characters that pays off spectacularly in its emotionally rich final act. Though Kumail’s relationship with Emily’s parents begins icily (particularly from Beth, who Hunter plays with an intimidating, withering sarcasm at first), they soon come to rely on one another, as emotional crutches and as the only three people who know Emily well enough to understand why her sickness hurts so deeply.”

Looking to watch The Big Sick in the theatre when it is releasing in India.