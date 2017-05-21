The Black Prince trailer: Shabana Azmi’s period drama is a brutally honest tale of the last King of Punjab

While the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor has been ruling at the red carpet of Cannes 2017, we do often forget that it is supposed to be a film festival and is actual a showcase of some good cinema across the world. So when the media was busy covering the red-carpet exploits of our Bollywood beauties, an Indo-British movie has been getting quite some applause and attention at the Cannes 2017 after its trailer was launched there. The Black Prince is a period drama and the biopic of Maharajah Duleep Singh, the last heir of the Sikh kingdom. It stars Satinder Sartaaj in the title role, with Shabana Azmi playing an important role.

The Black Prince is touted to be the most honest portrayal of the last king of Punjab, whose tragic tale needs to be seen by our generation. Going by the trailer, we will see the late king’s life through various phases, right from the beginning where he was separated from his parents to his upbringing in England where he was under the care and protection of none other than Queen Victoria. Then he returns to India and seeing the plight of his countrymen as well as the shimmering flames of revenge being stoked, he revolts against the British to get his kingdom freed from their clutches. Well, we know how that ends…

The movie is directed by Kavi Raz, who has also written the story. Apart from Sartaaj and Azmi, the movie also stars Jason Flemyng, Shabana Azmi, Amanda Root, and Sophie Stevens. It is also produced by the same company who made the Academy Award winning 12 Years A Slave.

Here’s the trailer…

The movie, in English, Hindi and Punjabi, will hit the theaters on July 21.