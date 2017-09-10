The Chainsmokers find Priyanka Chopra cool and would not mind hanging out with Shah Rukh Khan

They felt “strange” with the fame that came with the popularity of their single “Closer”, and feel they still have a lot to prove. American DJs and production duo The Chainsmokers say they want to push themselves and experiment. And they want to spread “positivity with their music without any propaganda.” In a joint email interview to IANS, The Chainsmokers duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall reflected upon their journey in the music world and how they are dealing with the fame. They mentioned it is important to use the popularity to send out a positive message amid all the “craziness happening in the world”. “That song (ï¿½Closer’) gave us a lot of acclaim in a good way. (In) a lot of cases for DJs, people know the music but don’t know what they look like. And ï¿½Closer’ became so big. We made a couple of TV appearances and we felt famous for the first time, it kind of felt strange,” the duo said in their joint reply. The duo, who wrapped up their two-city India tour on Friday, also appreciated how India is holding onto its “cultural music”. The Grammy Award-winning artists headlined the Indian leg of Road to ULTRA, an independent festival brand, brought to India by ULTRA Worldwide and Percept Live. The fest made its foray into the country with Road To ULTRA show in Mumbai and Greater Noida.

The New York based artists exploded onto the music scene with viral hit “#SELFIE” in 2014. They followed it up with hits like “Roses” and “Don’t let me down”, for which they won a Grammy. The success of “Closer”, featuring Halsey, changed the whole game for them. “We are having the best time and just enjoying every second of the ride but there is still so much more we want to accomplish and we push ourselves to experiment so we are always thinking about what’s next,” they said. The duo continued the successful ride as they released “Paris” and a single in collaboration with Coldplay titled “Something just like this”. A lot of musicians in the US want to use their music for political activism. Ask The Chainsmokers if they also want to use their beats and sounds for a bigger cause, and they said: “It is important to use the resources you have and say the things you believe in, whatever those positive things may be.

“There is a lot of craziness happening in the world right now and if you have a lot of fans looking upto you, need to create some awareness and spread positivity without a propaganda.” Talking about their India visit, the duo said: “This is our fourth visit to be honest…We just weren’t that famous then. We played a fun free festival in Pune. We also went to an orphanage there and met some school kids. Being foodies, we had a lot of naans and tikkas.” The Chainsmokers admire Indian music, and say that it was cool to work with globally popular Indian star Priyanka Chopra. They worked with the Bollywood actress back in 2012 for the single “Erase”. “It’s amazing how there are only a few countries in the world that support cultural music and India is one of them apart from Brazil and Canada. It is great because there is a strong cultural identity. We have worked with Priyanka Chopra who was pretty cool,” said the “All we know” hitmakers.

Any plans to collaborate with any other Indian actor or musician? “We were supposed to meet Shah Rukh Khan (after the Mumbai gig) but everything got messed up. He seems (to be) pretty cool and (we) wouldn’t mind hanging out with him sometime,” they said. But that has to wait now. “Right now, our schedule is very pretty crazy and we still feel we are relatively new artistes and we have to prove a lot. But there will come a point when we want to put our thing aside and want to work (with) all kinds of artists,” they said.