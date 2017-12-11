The curious case of Esha Gupta’s MISSING butt-naked pictures

Remember the time when Esha Gupta literally took the internet by storm? Yes, it was around the release of her last movie, Baadshaho when Esha’s topless and butt -naked pictures made everyone go crazy. Well, those were the day when Esha was busy flaunting her sultry side and making everyone go gaga behind her. And while she was extremely proud of the fact that she was bold enough to post such pictures and there was nothing wrong in that, we wonder what made her take the decision of deleting them. While the world saw a sizzling side to Esha Gupta as she shared the pictures of her lingerie photo shoot, we loved the absolute sass that Esha Gupta exemplified as she slayed the trollers and did her thing! This badass demeanor perfectly resonated with her on-screen role in Baadshaho. Also Read: A butt naked Esha Gupta posts another sultry pic and asks – Why stop now?

Esha Gupta’s bold and sexy photoshoot undoubtedly deserved a round of applause and we couldn’t stop admiring her then. Her pictures were sultry, sassy and risque and you needed guts to flaunt them. While Esha displayed all the essential qualities then, we wonder what made her change her thoughts now. The same pictures that once broke the internet are surprisingly missing from Esha’s Instagram account now. Though pictures from her lingerie photoshoot still find a place in her account, the ones where she went topless or butt naked are deleted by the actress and we are curious to know why. Now, Esha definitely didn’t belong to the list of actresses who will let trolls affect her and stay quiet. She always had a penchant to voice her opinion and stand with what’s correct. So when a strong headed woman like Esha takes such a shocking decision, it’s bound to raise eyebrows and question her to answer all our queries. Also Read: After flirting with a papaya, Esha Gupta poses with just a pomegranate, well almost – view pic

We don’t really know what went behind that compelled her to deleted those uber hot pictures and the reasons are currently best known to her. Many blamed the actress for posting those pictures as a publicity stunt during the release of Baadshaho and by deleting them few months after the release, she just proved them right, didn’t she? We agree there could be another reason for her to take this step and we are eagerly waiting for the actress to clear all the air here.