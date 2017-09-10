The Dhruva Natchathiram team no longer stuck at Turkey, Chiyaan Vikram- Gautham Menon ready to shoot in Istanbul

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon on Sunday said he and his crew of the upcoming Tamil film “Dhruva Natchathiram” are stuck at the Turkey border for over 24 hours.

In a series of tweets, Menon explained the situation and sought help. “My film crew stuck at Turkey border. On the road. More than 24 hours now. Officials not letting us in with equipment inspite of legit papers,” Menon tweeted on Sunday. He said they were not able to “meet the demands of the officials”. Crew traveling from Georgia to Istanbul by road. Carrying camera and costumes. Stuck now. At the border,” he added. Despite the challenges, Menon said he would like to shoot in Turkey. “Turkey, we are looking forward to film in your beautiful country. If anybody that matters is reading this, please help. Worried for my crew.” Also Read: Dhruva Natchathiram first look: Chiyaan Vikram’s slick business avatar will have you swooning

But issue has now been sorted, the Dhruva Natchathiram has sent out an offical statement stating the following:

Gautham Menon who visited Turkey last year fell in love with Istanbul-The city. its people and its energy-so much so he decided the there to set a major portion of his pet project there. A year later, Gautham Menon kept his word and came with his crew to shoot in Istantbul. While travelling from Georgia to Turkey, the crew with the equipment faced a small hiccup due a document oversight they weren’t aware of and Gautham took to social media and asked for help.

That’s when the Turkish Airlines stepped and agreed to help the crew fly in. The indian agent Flamingo Travel and the Georgian company got together to sort this trouble out with the help of Turkish airlines. Now the team is set to reach Istanbul safely. A sequence is expected to be shot with the entire cast in tow. Double thumbs up to the Turkish and Indian who sorted out this problem together.

Over the last few weeks, the team of “Dhruva Natchathiram” has been shooting across Europe. A high-budget spy-thriller, the film stars Vikram in the lead. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh play the leading ladies.

The film is slated for a next year release.