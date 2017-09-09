The Drama Company: It is an emotional affair altogether when Sanket Bhosale meets his idol Sanjay Dutt who promotes Bhoomi with Aditi Rao Hydari

Drama Company is ecstatic with energy and excitement as we have none other than the most loved Sanju Baba on stage today. Sanjay Dutt, Omung Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar are here today to promote Bhoomi and the atmosphere on set today seems to ecstatic. Rohit Roy welcomes the guests and talk about the movie as each of them share their experience of facing Sanju Baba for the first time. Aditi and Sharad express how Baba calmed their nerves by his jadoo ki jappi. Aditi, Omung and Sharad also go a step ahead to try the trademark Baba Swag walk. Omung reveals that it was Sanjay who pushed him to make this film and also direct it. The show begins with a tribute to Nargis and Sunil Dutt by the junior Super Dancers leaving Baba in awe of the little ones and their talent. Mithun Chakraborty gets emotional towards the end of the tribute. Sanjay shares an incident with Mithun and Govinda where he struggled to learn dance steps while for them it was child’s play. The children though manage to pull Sanjay onstage for some Tamma Tamma. (Also Read: Poster Boys Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade are here to face some new controversy at the Drama Company)

Next comes the Kon Banega Arabpati with Sudesh as the AB senior and he leaves Sharad in splits. Suganda comes with the english version of chitti ayi hae and also ends it with a sensuous dance in rain. Suganda wins the “Arab” by the end. Later we have the Baba of Drama Company Sanket meet his idol Sanju Baba. Sanket is known to be a spontaneous performer plus the fact he never misses his punches and makes us thoroughly enjoy every performance of his. Today we see quite a different Sanket as he is seen so emotional when he hugs Sanjay and does not let go for a real long time. His tears of joy don’t stop as he relates how much he adores this man and how he has tried to follow Sanjay everywhere. He attributes his being a doctor today also to Sanjaya nd his Munna Bhai performance. Sanket’s parents too meet the star and relate how being a child he always used watch Vaastav. Sanket manages to charm the audience again with his Gyarah ka dum performance. Sharad Kelkar delivers one of his Baahubali dialogues and enthralls the audience.Ali does the famous Choli ke peeche act and makes Sanjay very shy. Next act is where Krushna enacts Rocky and he goes on to get his revenge of a thoroughly oblivious JD-Sudesh Lehri, Later the Rocky gets converted to an injured shayar Saajan. We have Vaastav enacted too where Krushna goes to get revenge of a doctor who has given him wrong medicine resulting in hair loss. Now that comes to the last character for the day the very bald Gaanja who is too friendly with Rauf Lala and they sell Chikni Chameli who is Kashmeera Shah. Kashmeera comes for a very special performance and leaves quite soon. Sanjay reveals he enjoyed the show and more than that it was anemotional affair for him.