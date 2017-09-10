The Drama Company: Ravishing Raveena Tandon inspires Krushna to become the sensuous ‘Tip Tip Barsa’ girl and is proud to see Ridhima Pandit for a very special reason

The Drama Company today is ravishing with the Raveena effect!! Raveena Tandon is welcomed on stage by the very flirtatious version of Mithunda. He talks about how beautiful the actress look after 25years in the industry. Krushna pays the hottest tribute to the actress joined by Riddhima and Sugandha. From cheez badi hae mast mast to tip tip barsa Krushna nails it to the ‘T’. Krushna in the wet yellow saree makes Mithunda really uncomfortable as he dances his way on him. Raveena though is shocked seeing her song being so royally ruined joins Krushna towards the end and the girl is still as sensuous as she was in the song. The show begins with Chakde Institute and Kabir Khan-Krushna arriving at the institute to become the coach. The manager is Plastic Dubey-Sudesh and he lets Krushna join duty by next day itself after some miscellaneous chit chat. Upasna is the temporary coach who prepares the girls Suganda, Ali and Tanaji Galgunde to face the new coach. Upasna tells the coach they have to prepare for world cup and not olympics. The coach is introduced to the girls and the coach is only interested in Riddhima who enters towards the end and is send back to get mouth freshner.(Also Read: It is an emotional affair altogether when Sanket Bhosale meets his idol Sanjay Dutt who promotes Bhoomi with Aditi Rao Hydari)

Sudesh is another player who gets so excited dancing to Chak De that she runs out of the studio and ends up on a scooty with the dhoom song in the background. Finally realising she runs back to the stage. Krushna gets emotional with the har ke jeethne wale ko baazigar kehte hae. Now the team prepares to go to kanpur while Riddhima is made the captain. Now Krushna goes to the flashback to speak about his girlfriend Sapna who looked like Raveena. We have the jeetha tha jiske liye song and Raveena joins him onstage. The team travels in a train to Kanpur and Krushna tries resolving the arguments between the girl. Raveena joins them onstage and takes a berth while Krushna asks her why she is in train. Krushna teases her and gets beaten up. Later we have the iconic kisi disco mey jaye song with Krushna taking Govinda’s place. Tanaji walks in with naariyal pani and tries flirting with Raveena and she escapes. The final game happens with Karan V Grover as the host, Krushna tries the sathar minute dialogue but fails miserably. With Dhatho -Sugandha as the goalie we have the striker ready to strike and Krushna pisses the goalie with ‘meri taraf dekho’. Indian win the game and the show ends at that note. Raveena reveals that Riddhima was her manager once and she had always wanted her to be an actress.