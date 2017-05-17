The Emoji Movie trailer: Is it me or did this movie about smileys remind you of Inside Out and Wreck-It Ralph?

Give it to Hollywood to make movies on anything, especially when it comes to animation flicks. Sure we had some really nice fun stuff like the Toy Story series, Inside Out, Frozen and so on, but we also get movies that are only made to encash on our love for a certain character or trend. We all love Minions, but a spin-off on the yellow-coloured loveable critters was the weakest entry in the franchise (even though it made a lot of money). Now there is a movie coming out, called The Emoji Movie, that is about… yes, you guessed it right, the emojis in your phone. What next, Hollywood? Making a movie out of ‘Tetris’? Say, what? Are you already doing that? God, give me a break!

Well, the first trailer of The Emoji Movie has released and it is about an entire city of emojis, who are assigned one expression, including the poop emoji (voiced by X-Men’s Patrick Stewart). However, trouble comes to the city when Gene (voiced by Silicon Valley’s TJ Miller), the only emoji with multiple expressions, creates a problem for his user by appearing on his screen in an accidental moment. The user wants to erase his phone’s data after this mishap, so the Emoji city is now in a panic attack mode. Wanting to rectify the chaos he has caused, Gene sets out on a journey to discover his real purpose and prevent the data erase from happening, aided by his two friends, Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious code breaker Emoji Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer). During their journey, they also get to come across other social networking trends like Candy Crush and cat videos.

Here’s the trailer…

The trailer did remind me of other animated movies like Inside Out and Wreck-It Ralph, both great movies. But will The Emoji Movie match up to them? The trailer was okay but the voice cast involved in the project are all talented. So let’s hope the final product looks more fun.

Hollywood, what are you eyeing next? An animated movie on tweets?