The Fakir of Venice trailer: Farhan Akhtar’s supposed debut movie looks quirky and interesting

Farhan Akhtar rose to instant stardom when he made a scintillating debut as a director with Dil Chahta Hai, way back in 2001. The tale of friendship and love, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Akshaye Khanna, is one of the rare few timeless movies that can be rewatched any number of times. He later directed two other movies, Hrithik Roshan’s coming-of-age war drama, Lakshya, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Don (and later its sequel, Don 2). He later transitioned into acting and singing with a memorable debut in Rock On, following which he mostly stuck with acting assignments and production duties. But not many knew that Farhan was supposed to make his acting debut with this Hinglish movie, The Fakir of Venice, directed by Anand Surapur. But apart from a couple of festival rounds, The Fakir of Venice never got a proper mainstream release…

…until now, it seems. The movie is finally about to see the light of the day, and the makers have release the first trailer of the movie. It shows Farhan Akhtar as a photographer who is given the assignment of finding a fakir, the kind who performs astonishing feats. After searching far and wide, he comes across this painter, played by Annu Kapoor, who can stay buried under the sand for a long time. Farhan’s character brings him to Venice, and the chaos begins there. The trailer has some amusing moments, like when Farhan meets a baba who can lift stuff with his errr… thing. It is also noticeable that Farhan hasn’t exactly changed much in a decade.

Watch the trailer here…

The Fakir of Venice has its music composed by AR Rahman. The movie will come out later this year.