The good, bad and the ugly promotional stylefile of Shruti Haasan for Behen Hogi Teri will baffle you

A fashion diva, who enjoys an immense fan following down South and is a popular face in tinsel town, Shruti Haasan is renowned for having a sophisticated fashion sense. But she seems to have hit a rough patch! Wondering what are we hinting at? Jumping aboard the promotional bandwagon for Behen Hogi Teri post her Cannes Film Festival stint, Shruti Haasan imbibed the summery vibe with her breezy ensembles and doled out looks that made us go through a gamut of emotions. While some looks struck a chord, other left a distaste and some left us unmoved. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Shruti Haasan’s promotional style featured the much-in-vogue cold shoulder cut. The diva, who is blessed with an enviable gene pool of sparkling eyes, long tresses and a flawless skin along with a toned frame, has suffered some major hits and misses, courtesy her stylist.

Here’s a breakdown on all that ranked high and low for Shruti Haasan…

The Good – Shruti Haasan promotional style file

Sporting a basic look with a hint of quirk, Shruti sported a crisp white shirt from Marks & Spencer tucked neatly into a Tommy x Gigi patched denims and color blocked stilettos from Zara.

BL Style Verdict

Playing with basics, Shruti made an endearing choice and we quite love it!

Wearing a denim dress with cold shoulder cut from Miss Selfridge and Aldo lace-up heels, Shruti sported a poufy half updo and minimal makeup.

BL Style Verdict

Roping a feminine chic look, Shruti’s look is quite summery too. A pair of white sneakers would have elevated the look more than the lace-up heels.

Nailing the street style vibe with a checkered Forever New 21 top with two-tiered bell sleeves and knee ripped denims and metallic cut-out heels from Zara, Shruti sported an updo with delicate earrings from Accessorize.

BL Style Verdict

Another classic look done to perfection, Shruti Haasan wears the look quite well.

The Bad – Shruti Haasan promotional style file

Wearing a star embellished dress with red frills on the sleeves from Shahin Mannan teamed with sandals from Dune London, Shruti sported tousled hair and minimal makeup.

BL Style Verdict

The dress was a complete blah on Shruti and we wish she had chosen something prettier for the promotional look.

Channeling polka pops with a draped jacket dress from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, Shruti teamed it with matchstick earrings from Eurumme and golden stilettos from Vanilla Moon.

BL Style Verdict

With an overplay of polka, the golden stilettos are a complete mismatch and Shruti looks like she is off to the circus!

The Ugly – Shruti Haasan promotional style file

Wearing matching separates of a cropped blouse with a thigh-high leather skirt from Swapnil Shinde, Shruti Haasan sported an edgy ear cuff from Outhouse Jewellery and strappy stilettos from Charles & Keith at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017.

BL Style Verdict

After dazzling us with some stunning red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2017, Shruti Haasan threw us a curveball with this look. The ill-fitting cropped blouse draws all the attention and fails to balance the thigh-high skirt.

Wearing a cold shoulder cut dress from the SRS store with Viange vintage earrings and Forever 21 heels, Shruti sported minimal makeup with center-parted hair left down open.

BL Style Verdict

The floral dress looked quite frumpy and unflattering on Shruti.

Wearing a summer dress with cold shoulder cut from Ritika Bharwani, Shruti rounded up the look with white kicks and minimal makeup with center-parted hair.

BL Style Verdict

The kicks look a complete mismatch with the dress and we wish Shruti’s stylist had given her heels to balance out the summery look.

Definitely not basic, Shruti Haasan’s style file is a major let down and quite contrary to her rock-chic signature style. A self-confessed moody dresser, we are a tad disappointed with Shruti’s promotional style offerings and believe that this style is certainly not an extension of her vivacious personality.