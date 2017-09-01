The Great Indian Laughter Challenge promo: A PREGNANT Akshay Kumar steals the show

Akshay Kumar is all set to make his comeback on TV as a host with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show is an iconic one in the sense that it has given us star comedians like Raju Srivastava, Ehsaas Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Pal and others. The auditions for the show began few days back and Akshay seems to be in his element for the show. In the promo, we see Akshay Kumar as a pregnant man. He is busy awaiting the delivery of the next comedy giants of the country. Earlier, Akshay has hosted shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Dare 2 Dance. (Also Read: Despite putting distributors at loss this year, here’s how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan topped Forbes’ highest paid Bollywood actors of 2017)

The superstar will be a part of the show along with Swedish – Greek actress Elli Avram. Buzz is that Sunil Grover will also be a part of the show. He is playing the role of the super mentor. Stand up comedian Zakir Khan and writer Hussain Dalal are also on the show. Zakir Khan told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I’m onboard as mentor. It was a huge challenge for me to transform comedy, which was a passion, into a full-time profession. This show offers comics a platform to create their own identity through their content. Comedy involves two things —punchline and presentation. Even a mediocre joke can be hilarious depending on how you tell it. We are looking for comedians who can make people laugh not only while the joke is being told but even a couple of hours later where you remember it.”

It seems Akshay Kumar had a discussion with the makers before he left for London for the shoot of Gold. It will replace Dance Plus 3 in a similar competitive format. It seems Kumar will have a lot of powers in the show. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…