The jacket on Varun Dhawan’s statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is REAL!

Varun Dhawan added a new feather to his cap. He unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong. He became the youngest actor to have a wax statue at MT. The actor was really happy to unveil his statue and even posed with it. But here’s a small trivia about the statue. That black leather jacket on the statue is real! Varun Dhawan reveals that it was the one he wore during ABCD 2. (Also read: Varun Dhawan becomes the youngest actor of Bollywood to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong -view pics)

Varun writes,

The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it’s the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever. pic.twitter.com/n6hzQyE0yn — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

IANS had reported, “Varun will be the fourth Indian to have a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong after Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan, which are currently on display.” It is about the Hong Kong unit of the wax museum. Check out the images right here…

IANS had further reported, “200 measurements were taken, the team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Varun also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure.”