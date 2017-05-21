The Kapil Sharma Show: Baahubali inspires this episode’s jokes, as Manisha Koirala promotes her comeback movie

Sunil Grover’s controversial exit from The Kapil Sharma Show may be a news of the past by now, but Kapil Sharma and the channel are doing their best to regain strength to the staggering feet of the comedy show. Kapil Sharma has increased the roster of the comedians of the shows with Upasna Singh returning, while Paresh Ganatra and others have become new members of the team. But have the jokes improved? I have not been a fan of the humour in the show even when Sunil Grover was a part of it, so it actually doesn’t make much of difference. Sure, Sunil Grover is talented, but the jokes have been the same – stale, repetitive and sometimes racist and sexist. However, some of tonight’s jokes did manage to make me chuckle at times. It’s another matter that a couple of these were about Baahubali.

This week’s guest was Manisha Koirala who is promoting her comeback movie, Dear Maaya on the show. She talked about the reason why she stayed away from the silver screen for long thanks to a dearth of good scripts. She came to promote the movie with one of her co-stars, while the director of the movie was sitting among the audience for some reason. Why, Kapil, why?

As for the other segments of the show, there was this game where Manisha Koirala has to guess her former heroes like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan from their abs, and she succeeds with the help of her co-star. There was one tiny good moment on the show when Kiku Sharda performed on 1942 – A Love STory’s Kuch Na Kaho song and made Manisha Koirala perform along with him.

Another episode ends tonight. Nothing great happens, but did we really expect anything groundbreaking?