The Kapil Sharma Show: Baichung Bhutia’s moves will be the highlight of this episode with the Olympians – View HQ pics

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the discussion for a long time now for all the wrong reasons of course. But there is something about this show that you will have to clap for. It is largely a place where stars promote their films but Kapil doesn’t restrict himself to just them and that’s what we feel is one of the USPs of the show. It is easy to get film actors to come and laugh it out loud. But to have guests from other fields who don’t really need the platform to promote themselves is where your challenge lies. Kapil has often invited Paralympians, cricketers, singers and many more on his show. He even got Arijit Singh to let his hair down. This time he has Olympians on his show and the one who is grabbing the most attention here is Baichung Bhutia. (Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Sushant – Kriti dance on Shah Rukh -Kajol’s iconic DDLJ number Tujhe Dekha toh Ye Jana Sanam and we cannot stop gushing)

We have pictures from the sets where the ex-Indian striker, Bhutia, is having a gala time. In one of the photographs, he can be seen dancing with Sumona, then with another girl perhaps from the audience. Apart from that, he will also show off his football skills. Others who were also part of the episode were Anju Bobby George, Sushil Kumar and more. Check out the pictures right here…

Guess the fact that celebrities on Kapil’s show can be from any walks of life may have kept things working for it despite the Sunil Grover Slapgate controversy. We told you how after weeks of low TRP, the show has suddenly plonked itself in the top 5 in the BARC rating. That means audience has not completely discarded the show yet. Now these pictures have made us eager to watch the episode.