The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh joins the comedy club as Pathan brothers amuse us with their anecdotes

It seems that this weekend’s episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show are looking to revamp the roster of the existing cast. Yesterday, Kapil Sharma’s childhood friend and fellow comedian Chandan Prabhakar returned to the fold after leaving the camp when Kapil Sharma had the infamous inflight fight with Sunil Grover. And in today’s episode, popular comedienne Bharti Singh joined the team today. So will her inclusion change the fortunes of the falling TRPs? Well, we don’t know about that, but Bharti Singh’s inclusion has brought a cheery tone to the show. With these two additions, even Kapil Sharma’s body language looks more confident than before.

When Bharti Singh arrived in tonight’s episode, Kapil Sharma had even left the stage to let her have the entire spotlight on herself. Bharti, in her usual style, enthralled the audiences with her trademark humour. The first act is entirely devoted to her act. In tonight’s episode, the special guests were the famous Pathan brothers, Yusuf and Irfan, and their father. If you follow cricket, you would know that both Irfan and Yusuf Pathan had been a part of the Indian cricket team and were quite popular among the youngsters. Both the cricketer brothers kept the viewers amused with their anecdotes, but the best part was when their father joined them as the guest. He has a really great sense of humour, and revealed some ‘secrets’ about his own kids, like Irfan spending more time on his phone after his marriage. The sons had a payback moment when they revealed their father is scared of his wife.

Overall, a decent episode with some fun moments. BTW, there was also a really forced Transformers: The Last Knight plugin, where they showed a hologram of the Megatron on the show.