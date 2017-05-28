The Kapil Sharma Show: Akash Thosar, Isha Koppikar laugh and dance on this fun episode

Today’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was relatively fun. It was the funniest episode in the longest time and the team cracked hilarious jokes. The guests on today’s episode were stars of the upcoming Marathi film FU – Akash Thosar, Isha Koppikar, Mahesh Majrekar, Sachin Khedekar.

At one point during the episode, a lad from the audience stands up to give Kapil an example that ‘love is blind’. Before he can narrate his story, Kapil takes a dig at his appearance. We are on Kapil’s side with this one. The guy was over the top. The audience member tries to woo the ladies on the stage with his English. The only thing stopping him was that he had had zilch clue how English as a language worked. Kapil took a jibe at that. Not cool. Not knowing English is not something to be made fun of Kapil.

Sumona enters dressed as a typical Marathi mulgi, and looked pretty. She again took a dig at Kapil today. Kapil cracked a joke that she has a boyfriend who sells samosa. Sumona asks Kapil in return why he didn’t go to sell samosas today. Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina share funny anecdotes and make the episode a hilarious watch

A fan comes on stage to impress Mahesh Manjrekar. He impresses audience with his acting, though amateurish, he was sweet. Kapil gives him a gift impressed by his confidence.

Then a girl from the audience comes on stage and requests Akash to dance with him. Of course the two of them dance on Jhingaat from Sairaat.