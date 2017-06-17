The Kapil Sharma Show: Diljit Dosanjh rocked the show with his innocence, humour and singing

The show started with a twenty minute looong gag which was so cringe worthy and yawn fest that I can say it was one of the worst, if not the worst comic gag I’ve ever seen in TKSS or CNWK. It was after those first twenty minutes that Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, who were the guest celebs to promote their superhero Punjabi flick Super Singh, made the entry and sort of saved the show. While Diljit opted for a floral shirt, Sonam chose to wear an ivory white salwar kameez. The Punjabi flavour was full-on and Kapil also wore a black patiala suit for this episode. Sonam’s look was similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s when she came for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rochelle Maria Rao became a Punjabi kudi for Diljit.

There was a lot of song and dance as Diljit entered crooning songs from Super Singh. He also cleared the rumour about buying and private jet and innocently blamed his English speaking skills. Kiku Sharda made an entry as Superhero a la Super Singh. Diljit sang a bit, danced on the Bhangra and also waltzed with a fan. Kapil shook a leg with Sonam. Diljit also revealed that he is a big fan of Kiku and he has never seen a man more energetic than him. Also read: Super Singh Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh, as Punjabi superhero, will take you on an absolutely hilarious ride

Diljit also sang his favourite singer legendary Gurdas Mann’s song. But the money shot moment was when he crooned O Mere Dil Ke Chain, the classic chartbuster of legendary Kishore Kumar, though that moment was short lived as Kapil Sharma took over from there and personally I am not a fan of his singing. Also read: We forced Diljit Dosanjh to caption these Kylie Jenner pics and the result was HILARIOUS – Watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show had its fair share of humour, if only they can do away with those gags they perform, it might get its lost glory back.