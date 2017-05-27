The Kapil Sharma Show: Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina share funny anecdotes and make the episode a hilarious watch

The show begins with a usual swag. A skit it put up to entertain the audience. This one involves Kapil running a travel agency. A couple comes there to book tickets for their honeymoon destination. The husband is aged, while the wife is young BTW. And Kapil of course is not a legit travel agent. What ensues are a 15 minutes of hilarity.

Then Kapil welcomes cricketers, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina. Suresh is called Sonu by the team, as revealed by the character. Hardik is called Harry by the team. He also reveals that he has a few other nicknames given to him by the team but they are not family audience friendly and hence cannot say them on TV. Actually, the episode was made fun by the anecdotes shared by the three cricketers. We got to know so much about the camaraderie shared by the members of the cricket team.

And what’s a Kapil Sharma episode without a blatantly sexist joke? Kiku Sharda says that why can’t a woman be an umpire in a cricket match? The answer is that because then there will be no “No Balls”! As there is a yes in her no. Yep, they went there.

Suresh, Shikhar and Hardik looked really cute as they played a game that made them a little dizzy.

The best potshot is delivered, surprisingly, by Sumona Chakraborty. Kapil took a dig at her that she adjusts the profession of her grandfather as per the guetes and that last week their guest was Helen so Sumona said that her grandfather used to dance wearing a saree. Sumona said that making men wear a saree is Kapil’s job not hers. We don’t need to explain that joke to you.