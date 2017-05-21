The Kapil Sharma Show: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s sibling chemistry saves the day

Frankly, we are bored writing the same thing over and over again – The Kapil Sharma Show should get a new improved makeover and their creative department should get an overhaul. We need to have better jokes and better gags, otherwise, the ratings are going to go lower and lower. It’s fantastic that stars are coming on the show to promote their movies even after the Sunil Grover fiasco, but even that won’t save the show till Kapil Sharma takes charge of things and make sure his comic brilliance is not lost in the ratings game.

Coming to tonight’s episode, it starts off with Kapil Sharma doing standup comedy where he talks about climate and even interacts with the audience over the subject. Some of the jokes worked, most of them didn’t but it is good to know that Kapil Sharma can make people chuckle anytime. Then there were tonight’s guests on the show – siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem – who were there to promote their upcoming movie, Dobaara: See Your Evil, where they play siblings as well. Since very rarely do siblings appear on the show as guests, it was fun to see Kapil Sharma not able to ‘flirt’ with the female guest. Both the star siblings were twinning in black, and they had some fun anecdotes to share about growing up together, including one amusing incident that Saqib revealed in their childhood that their mom used to make him wear Huma’s clothes.

Since it is a horror movie (Dobaara is an official remake of Hollywood hit Oculus), there was a mini gag where Huma gets scared by a fake ghost. As long as the interaction was restricted among Kapil Sharma, Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi, the episode was fine. But then they have this audience interaction section where a few members of the audience make a fool of themselves and we are supposed to laugh at them. This time there were three people, one who danced for Huma, one who sang for Huma and one who proposed to Huma in Bhojpuri, while her brother watched amused.

In short, sibling thok-jhok only saved the day.