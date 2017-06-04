The Kapil Sharma Show: Irrfan Khan recalls the day when his mother called out Mira Nair

The cast of ‘Hindi Medium’ appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, today. The male lead of the film Irrfan Khan was in the best of spirits as he interacted with Kapil, played games and shared some funny anecdotes. He shared an interesting incident from his struggling days when his role got scrapped from Mira Nair’s critically acclaimed film Namesake. He told that after getting to know about it, his mother started insisting to meet the director. Assuming she wanted to thank her in person, he took his mother to meet her. What happened next was not only funny but extremely embarrassing for Irrfan, who was a struggling actor at that point of time. His mother went up to her and asked ‘In the whole wide world, did you just get my son’s role to scrap?’ The way Irrfan said it left everyone in splits. Child artist Dishita, Deepak Dobriyal and music director duo Sachi-Jigar also accompanied Irrfan.

Another highlight of the show was when Irrfan pulled the comedian’s leg for putting his family into trouble because of his tweet. It so happened that Kapil asked Irrfan about his “Ghar Parivaar (house and family)”, to which Irrfan replied, ” Aapke ek tweet se meri zindagi kharaab ho gai. (That one tweet of yours ruined my life).”

We all remember the storm Kapil kicked last year with his tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The comedian later got into a tough legal battle with MNS as they accused him of adding illegal storeys to his Andheri bungalow and destroying mangroves. 13 families including Irrfan Khan’s were sent legal notices post that. However, Kapil was quick enough to change the topic.

Sachin Jigar further entertained the audience with their music. Kapil confronted the duo for keeping the much-popular Punjabi number ‘Sut Sut Karda’ in ‘Hindi Medium.’ Replying to that, Sachin said any movie based in North India is incomplete without a Punjabi song and we quite agree with him. All in all it was a great show!