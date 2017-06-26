The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan’s monologue, Rochelle Maria Rao’s return and Kiku Sharda’s act are the highlights of this hilarious episode

After a really interesting episode of The Kapil Sharma Show last time around, we wondered if host Kapil Sharma would be able to maintain the momentum and looks like he has. The comedian welcomed the cast of Guest Iin London – Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi on the show tonight and we have to say it was a hilarious episode. But this time around it was not just Kapil, but Kartika Aaryan, Rochelle Maria Rao and Kiku Sharda, who also made us ROFL. The show started off as always with the host taking centre stage and cracking a few hilarious jokes. After a while, he called on stage Paresh Rawal, who was welcomed by a round of applause. They had a small, funny banter along with Navjot Singh Sidhu, post which they played a game. Apart from an actor, Paresh Rawal is also a politician, so Kapil named a few Bollywood movies and told him to associate them with popular politicians from India. Paresh’s answers were really interesting to say the least.

He then called up the rest of the Guest Iin London team including Kartik, Kriti and Tanvi. Kapil welcomed Kartik, after which he straight away starts flirting with the ladies. After a while, the host asked Kartik if he remembers his famous Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue. The actor replied positively and gave us a small teaser of it. He delivered the monologue so well that we were completely floored. Later on, he even made Tanvi Azmi and Paresh Rawal dance on Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam because they have never been part of such romantic numbers in their career. It was really adorable to watch them shake a leg together. (ALSO READ – Shocking! Kapil Sharma sacrifices his fat pay cheque for his show)

Post a short break, Kiku Sharda aka Baccha Yadav arrived on the stage and said that he wants to form a political party with Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Paresh Rawal. Kapil took his case and they had a fun banter which cracked everyone up. Later on, Kapil asks Paresh and Tanvi about their marriage, how they had fallen in love with their respective partners and much more.

A while later, Raghav Sachar made an appearance and took away our breath as he sand Gulabi Aankhien. Raghav then went on to play the saxophone, while Kapil sang Roop tera mastana. Kartik and Kriti took to the stage and started dancing. Their sizzling chemistry and hot moves caught our attention. And as they settled down, Sumona entered and joked that she is going to London. Kapil said that he knows it is Mulund that she is talking about and everyone start laughing. In fact, Paresh Rawal almost spilt his coffee as Kapil kept mocking her. (ALSO READ – The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhaichung Bhutia, Sushil Kumar, Anju Bobby George entertain, while Kapil Sharma makes us ROFL)

A few moments later, Kiku Sharda entered as Bumper Lottery and started fighting with Sumona. Their banter was so funny that it made us ROFL. Rochelle Maria Rao aka Lottery also made a surprising return and as soon as the host saw her, Kapil started flirting with her. She was annoyed and told everyone to form a club against him. Bumper fough with Lottery because she had left her and went away, but Lottery made it up to her with home made food.

The show ended with the cast promoting their film once again and Kapil delivered a final few entertaining punches. Anyway, did you see the show? If yes, tell us what you thought about it in the comments section below!