The Kapil Sharma Show makes it to the Top 5 with Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 2, check out top 10 shows

The Kapil Sharma Show finally managed to crawl its way up to the top 5 shows list, in the BARC report. Though it’s a little unsettling to see Naagin 2 in the third position after it constantly maintained the first position for most of the season. Kumkum Bhagya is ruling the TRP charts this week, too. Looks like the never-ending kidnapping drama is really working for the show. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs is on the fourth position this week and has switched places with Naagin 2. Sadly, Ishqbaaz has dropped out of the Top 10 shows list after the Mahansangram episode with Dil Bole Oberoi got over.

Udaan, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma managed to stay in the Top 10 shows list this week. A new show to enter the top 10 is Naamkarann. The show has taken up the seventh position after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is at the eighth position with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma in the ninth position. Needless to say, Udaan is at the tenth spot this week. But we’re glad that The Kapil Sharma Show managed to get back in the game since the show has been in the news a lot for all the wrong reasons. (ALSO READ: BARC Report of Week 21,2017: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein climbs up while Kumkum Bhagya retains its No.1 position)

Check out the Top 10 shows, according to this week’s BARC report right here.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya’s never-ending kidnapping cum love cum rescue drama is somehow striking a chord with the audience. The show has managed to rake in maximum TRPs this week, too.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Naira and Karthik’s chemistry seems to be working wonders for the show, even better than Akshara and Naitik.

Naagin 2

Naagin 2 climbed a spot up from last week and is the third most popular show in the country right now, as far as TRPs go.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs

In my opinion, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs is doing so well purely because of the kids. Such talent and such beautiful performances! But we also need to credit a few Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi, AR Rahman, Salman Khan, who made an appearance in the show, made the kids sing 90’s songs which gave us major nostalgia.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show crawled its way back to the Top 5 and the comedian is definitely going to be relieved by this news.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein dropped from the fifth position to the sixth, thanks to Kapil’s show but we don’t think it’s a bad development as long as you maintain your position as one of the Top 10 shows.

Naamkarann

Now that’s brand new! Naamkarann also made its way to the Top 10 and in the seventh position this week.

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

With Preeto finally accepting Soumya as her daughter-in-law, and that too in front of the entire family, the show is getting interesting with every episode.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been one of the Top 10 shows for a very long time now so we’re not really surprised to see it in the list.

Udaan

Udaan has also seen a lot of ups and downs but manages to be one of audience’s favourite shows.

Which one of these shows do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.