The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi’s interesting camaraderie was the main highlight of tonight’s episode

Tonight’s episode kickstarts on a dhamaakedar note wth Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi making a cool entry as they show off some swag. They start with explaining the concept of their forthcoming movie, Bank Chor where Riteish explains how he’s a thief in Bank Chor and he doesn’t know how to loot a bank. So he hires two persons for this cause. Then Vivek goes on to explain why they have an entire song on “tashreef” and the reason isn’t actually very funny. Considering that Riteish and Vivek have done quite a few films together in the recent past, it goes without saying that they share a very interesting camaraderie. On the show too, their superb chemistry was the main highlight. More than co – actors, they are more like bros.. Isn’t that cool? I mean, you don’t get to see that very often.

Further on the show, Kapil throws light on how Riteish has dressed up like a woman in a couple of his films like Humshakals and Apna Sapna Money Money.. and Kapil ends up complimenting him for that insisting him that he should probably do it more often since he is so good at it.They’re both fathers so they share some tips to handle the baby. Since both Vivek and Riteish and fathers now, Kapil has a nappy changing competition for them both just to see who can do it better..Any guesses who won it? Both of them! There is also a segment where they play Kaun Banega Crorepati but again, it isn’t as funny as we thought it would be..

Considering the fact that both Vivek and Riteish share such a fantastic rapport and their comic timing is superb, we were actually looking forward to this episode. But it was a let down, quite honestly. All in all, tonight’s episode was just like any other average episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Is it just us or do you also think that Kapil Sharma has lost his charm?