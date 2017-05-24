The Kapil Sharma Show: Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan team up for some laughs after battling out against each other in IPL 2017 – View Pics

Cricketers Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend. They may have been in competing teams in the 10th edition of IPL but the trio teamed up for the upcoming episode of Kapil‘s show. Mumbai Mirror reports that the three spoke about their ‘Break the Beard’ initiative. The trend kick started by Ravindra Jadeja, has caught many cricketers’ fancy lately. Apart from Suresh, Hardik and Shikhar, Zaheer Khan is also a part of the club.

We hear that the cricketers had a gala time meeting their fans and interacting with Kapil. While Dhawan got to meet his look alike, Pandya was made aware about his crazy female fan following. The trio talked about their on-field experiences and shared some dressing-room secrets on the show. Apart from playing gully cricket, which is a mandatory in cricketers’ special episode, Kiku Sharda made them do pole-dance. All in all, it was a fun-packed episode.

Here are the pictures from the episode –

Both Pandya and Dhawan took to social media to express their delight on being on the show. “Good fun tonight with @KapilSharmaK9 @ImRaina and @hardikpandya7 Full on masti 😜😜😜,” Dhawan wrote. “Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! 🤣🤣🤣Guys, can you guess where am I? 🤔,” tweeted Pandya.

Kapil’s show has been struggling for TRPs ever since comedians Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra have left the show. The makers have been trying their best to win their audience back by inviting popular personalities. We hope the IPL fever works in Kapil’s favour!