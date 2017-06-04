The Kapil Sharma Show: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon promise a mush fest as they promote Raabta – View HQ Pics

After promoting Raabta on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and Sabse Bada Kalakar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon landed on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The rumored lovebirds looked gorgeous as they entered the sets hand-in-hand. Kriti looked sublime in a white skirt and nude satin top while Sushant looked uber cool as he opted for darker colors.

If the pictures are anything to go by then the episode seems nothing less than a mush fest. I mean just look at these two. Sushant and Kriti were just inseparable!

Here are all the pictures –

This is the first time when these two have been paired together in a film and people are already loving them as a couple. It was being speculated that Kriti was the reason behind Sushant and Ankita Lokhande’s break up and that the actor is head over heels Kriti, but Sushant continued to maintain the ‘friends tag’. While earlier he dismissed the link-up rumours calling them ‘boring gossip’, in a recent interview while clarifying the matter once and for all, he said, “Kriti is completely transparent, never puts up a charade and is a keen listener. When you listen and somebody else listens to you as well, it is a very goof relationship. She is like one of my five-six friends, she she is special, but that’s about it.”

We would have loved to believe you Sushant, but your camaraderie with Kriti makes it a bit difficult for us to do that. Maybe you two are just great actors! What do you think, Bollywoodlifers? Tell us in the comments section below.