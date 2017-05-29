The Kapil Sharma Show to not go off air, thanks to Salman Khan?

Looks like The Kapil Sharma Show will not be going off air after all. Well, not any time soon. The show has been given a two-month extension since the makers had to postpone their upcoming show, Dus Ka Dum. Salman Khan, who is the host of the show, is not available to host the show because of which Kapil got an extension of two months in the show. He does need to buck up to gain more TRPs in the coming weeks and months. Salman is currently busy with Tubelight promotions and is also finishing his Dubai schedule for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Thanks to Bhai’s hectic schedule, the comedian has got one more chance to save his show. After his ugly mid-air fight with Sunil Grover, the show’s reputation has dropped anyway. In fact, his fight with Sunil also made Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra walk out of the show. An insider told MidDay,” Salman has already started shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, his reunion with Katrina Kaif. So the makers of Dus Ka Dum have pushed it to January 2018. That’s how the channel could allow Kapil more time to run his show.” Even though Kapil managed to get a couple of new faces to be a part of the show, the ratings are not that impressive. (ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma takes a dig at his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show)

Industry observer Anil Wanvari told the daily,” Last week’s TRPs went up to nearly 4 million impressions from 3.4 million the week before. As its peak, the show garnered an average six million impressions. The recent Arjun Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor episode evoked a positive response. We will have to wait and watch for at least a fortnight if the upward trend continues. We can’t write Kapil’s show off just yet.” Well, do you agree with him? The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news ever since Kapil had a fallout with his co-comedians.

His fight with Sunil won a negative reputation for the comedian, whose show used to garner the highest TRPs. Do you think Kapil will be able to buck up and get back on his feet till the extension? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.