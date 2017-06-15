The makers of Salman Khan’s Tubelight are still trying to release the film in Pakistan – read official statement

In April this year, it was reported how the Pakistani film fraternity has strongly decided to ban the release of Salman Khan’s Tubelight considering it will hamper other local releases during Eid. Some even mentioned how the Federal Ministry of Information has already proclaimed that the release of any Indian film on a Muslim holiday in Pakistan is forbidden. Speaking of which, director of Shor Sharba, a Pakistani film that’s set to release on Eid, “Indian films dominate our box office the whole year round. It’s only fair that Eid, being a Muslim festival, should not be. Besides, as Pakistanis, we must support the release of local content first. The movie is supposed to release on Eidul Fitr and if the government doesn’t stall Tubelight, I will not release my film as a protest.” However, despite the protest, the makers of Tubelight have refrained from taking a step back. Also read: Pakistani filmmakers are trying to stop Salman Khan’s Tubelight from releasing in Eid – here’s why

Amar Butala, COO of Salman Khan films and co producer of Tubelight has issued an official statement stating, “Salman Khan Films is committed to taking Tubelight to markets across the globe with our overseas distributors Yash Raj Films. Salman has a huge following in Pakistan, which has only grown with the positive messaging on Bajrangi Bhaijaan. We hope to release Tubelight in Pakistan as well, and our efforts continue in that direction, but we respect the law of the land and judiciary if they decide otherwise.” Fair enough, right?

However, it’s left to see how will the Indian citizens react to this considering Salman was recently targeted for his ‘war comment’ about Indo-Pak. Although Salman only meant peace when he said, “People who order war should be asked to go to war themselves. Take this gun and go to war. (They will realise it) and it will get over in a day. They will tremble and shake and they will eventually take the route of dialogues and discussions.” But many are slamming the actor for being insensitive because you know how we deal with anything to do with Indo-Pak?

While we dunno if Salman’s Tubelight will release in Pakistan or no. You tell us what’s your opinion over this. Should he release or no?