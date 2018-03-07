The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl – that’s what Priyanka Chopra is reading these days

Priyanka Chopra is a busy girl and loves to be on her toes 24×7. Work is always a priority for her and there’s rarely any day when you see her taking an off or calling in sick. Probably that’s the reason why it took a toll on her health and she had to miss the 90th Oscars award ceremony. PeeCee, who’s currently busy shooting for the third season of Quantico in New York, was clicked enjoying some leisurely time on the sets. The desi girl of Bollywood sure knows how to keep herself occupied during her shoot breaks. When the actress is not clicking selfies with her co-stars, she’s either reading a book or texting her pals and checking her mails. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s recent photoshoot looks inspired by the early 18th century French fashion – view pic

Priyanka Chopra is currently reading a very interesting book titled, ‘ The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.’ It was a web series that premiered in 2011 and ended by 2013. The story was about an introvert who braves cybersex, the pitfalls of eating out alone, the difficulties of weight gain, and other hurdles faced by shy people. Later, the same web series was also published as a book in 2015. Now the topic of discussion is, if the actress is planning to sign something on similar lines or is reading the book just for the sake of reading it? Reading too much between the lines can be tiresome after a while, so we will stop.

Priyanka nailed her fashion game by dressing in a classic white shirt with maroon pants, black trench coat and matching pumps. Well, it’s not so surprising to see her dole out such classy casual outings one after another. She’s a diva born to make trends and carry them with her signature enviable aplomb. Also Read: Every dog has her day! Priyanka Chopra’s li’l pet Diana poses with the actress for a magazine cover

The third season of ABC’s Quantico will start from where season 2 ended. While ABC had kept the story line of the new season under wraps till date, they recently released a synopsis and also announced the official star cast of the same. And going by what we read, the plot has just intensified than before with the entry of a more ruthless enemy. The synopsis read: “It’s been three years since American hero Alex Parrish has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the Central Intelligence Agency and put her life on the line for her country.”