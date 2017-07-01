The mystery behind Jhanvi Kapoor’s slim nose – surgery or Insta filters?

Sridevi’s elder daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor, is one of the more popular starkids we have in B-town. Even before there is any official announcement about her Bollywood debut, the diva-in-the-making, or should we say a diva already, has amassed a great fan following who are excited to see her in a movie soon. There are reports that Jhaanvi will soon make her debut in a Karan Johar (who else!) production, that is said to be a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. Her mom, Sridevi, who was initially against the idea of her joining films, is in full support of her career.

Now that Jhanvi is prepping up for her Bollywood debut, there are talks that she will be enhancing her image to fit the picture of being a perfect Bollywood heroine. Recently, Cosmopilitan’s online site has done a story, where they raised suspicions about whether Jhaanvi has done a nose job to make it slimmer. It was often discussed that she had a bigger nose, but in her recent pictures, she seem to have a slimmer one.

Here are a couple of her past pics…

….and here are some of the recent ones

As you can see, the nose is actually slimmer in her recent pictures. On the face of it, it does look like that Jhanvi has gone through a nose job, but we can’t say that for sure. After all, don’t we have camera filters that allow us to contour our facial appearances and make then look better, including the nose. So can we give her the benefit of the doubt?

However, looking at a recent party pic that Jhanvi took with Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra also hint at a slimmer nose, and it’s a pic that does seem natural…

So reader, you decide – Has Jhanvi gone for a nose job or is it just the use of some really good filters?