The new poster of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi proves its gonna be one helluva party on January 12, 2018

Saif Ali Khan‘s next film – Kaalakaandi has been in the news since a while now. While the movie’s teaser had impressed one and all, the release of the film had been stalled due to several reasons. There were reports that the film might just be released on a digital platform only because of the cuts suggested by the CBFC with regards to the bold scenes and the depiction of drug and alcohol abuse. However, we can now confirm that the film is all set to release on January 12, 2018 after all the edits were made without losing the essence of the movie. The new poster of Kaalakaandi was released today and it totally proves that the film is gonna be a helluva party. The poster even announced the release date and revealed to us that the trailer will be out by today evening (December 06).

Directed by Akshat Verma, Kaalakaandi is dark comedy which tells the story of six characters from different parts of urban Mumbai. The poster shows Saif holding a glass of alcohol in one hand and a gun in another. We had seen his crazy avatar in the teaser too and we have to say he pulls it off so effortlessly. In the latest poster, we even see the other characters of the movie. Talking about the film, Saif mentioned in a media statement, “The film is a cross section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night! I truly consider it to be one of my best films and am really forward to the release.” (ALSO READ – Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi is something that is very rare in Bollywood, says Deepak Dobriyal)

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Kaalakaandi also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam. With the trailer all set to release, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Kaalakaandi right here.