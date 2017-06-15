The Paris doodle, going under the hammer for around Rs 2 lakh, is NOT created by Shah Rukh Khan – Read details

Few days ago, Mid-Day had reported that a doodle created by Shah Rukh Khan 20 years ago, back in 1997, will be going under the hammer. It was reported that the sketch is a part of a film journalist-critic’s collection and is slated to be auctioned off for Rs 1.2 lakh-Rs 1.8 lakh. And everyone went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s talent. But turns out, he isn’t the one who created the doodle. A source close to Shah Rukh Khan, “SRK has not drawn that doodle. We have no clue how and from where this doodle suddenly popped up. It just has his signature and from what we know, it was drawn by a fan who asked Shahrukh to autograph it and he obliged. It’s not his creation.” So a fan of Shah Rukh created it and got him to give an autograph on this piece of art.

Now just imagine, a mere autographed doodle of SRK is going to go under the hammer for around Rs 2 lakh. JUST THE AUTOGRAPH! This speaks volume about his super-stardom.

According to the Mid-Day report, Shah Rukh Khan, in 1997, while on a trip to Paris, had created this doodle. The doodle is basically Shah Rukh Khan’s idea of France. He has created the Bastille, the Concorde, Voltaire, the French Revolution, the French connection, King Kong climbing the Eiffel Tower with the damsel in distress, a pair of lips to denote French kissing and French General Charles de Gaulle. While doing do he added a little Bollywood touch to it with a Govinda-Karisma Kapoor track, ‘Tu Mera Hero No 1’ and a King Kong climbing up the Eiffel Tower with a damsel in distress screaming, ‘Bhagwan ke liye mujhe chhod do.’ He signed off with, ‘In Paris, do as the Indians do.’ But apparently, it was the fan’s idea of Paris and not SRK’s.