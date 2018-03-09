The Remix judge Sunidhi Chauhan: You can have the talent but you have to be a little extra

Amazon Prime is all set to offer a new web reality show where DJs and singers will collaborate to recreate songs. This one of a kind web reality show will be judged by the talented trio Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Amit Trivedi. Hosted by Karan Tacker, the show will premiere today, and we got hold of the singing sensation Sunidhi to know more about it.

When she was asked what new the show has to offer, Sunidhi said, “Firstly it’s all about music, one of a kind. Anything like this has never happened before, not on television or on any other digital platform. So I think that’s the most exciting thing. Moreover, the participants of the show are all established singers, they are already well known, they know what they do. So they have all come together to form a team in pairs. They pick up Bollywood songs and they try to make it absolutely new in their own way. That is how they are gonna remix the songs. They are not only gonna add few things but also once you hear them and see the show, you will surely say that they are absolutely new and they didn’t sound like the original.” (Also Read: Sunidhi Chauhan: Those 45 days of my life with Srideviji, was the best phase of my life)

For the first time, Sunidhi is a part of a digital platform and not only the show’s concept, but also the bond she shared with her co-judges made her journey exciting. She said, “It got me very excited when it came to me because it was my first time for the digital platform and also the unique concept. Moreover, the jury panel, which includes me, Nucleya and Amit, we are all like minded people. I met Nucleya for the first time and I had already worked a lot many times with Amit, so we soon got together and shared a great bond.”

While Sunidhi has been a contestant herself in a reality show and judged quite a few, she thinks one must be extraordinary to break into and build your name and fame. She said, “You can have the talent but you have to be a little extra. In our times, the reality shows had clear competition as there was no voting system then. So that was a different thing but nowadays they definitely help to showcase their inner talents on a big scale. Overnight they become celebrities and it is all good, but there are also disadvantages because a lot of people think that they have reached the threshold as they have won the show and received a lot of praise. So obviously, that is a disadvantage.”

Nowadays, rehashing songs has become common and Sunidhi thinks it is totally cool to do till it is done in a proper way. She said, “Doing a remix of a song is not a bad thing but it needs to be done properly. The song must be justified. The original is original and there is nothing better than that. So the remix must have to sound new or different so that there is no comparison. Because if you compare the original with the remix, obviously the original will remain in the lead. I have already sung Asha ji’s Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Deewana and when you go back and hear it, the song was sung completely differently so that there is no comparison. Because if it was compared then I would definitely not stand a chance in front of Asha ji and that is a fact. So it was given a different spin.”

We are excited and at the same time expecting a lot from The Remix.

