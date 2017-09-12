The sequel to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman to retain Patty Jenkins as the director

A few weeks back, we had reported about how Wonder Woman 2 is officially on, with Gal Gadot returning to play the powerful Amazonian Princess with the Lasso of Truth. However, there was no official confirmation that the director Patty Jenkins would be directing this one. Well, stop speculating, since Warner Bros and DC have signed Patty Jenkins to helm the sequel. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the studios have managed to lock her as the director and well as the co-writer as what they described as “an unusually lengthy and tough negotiation”.

It is also revealed that the deal that has been chalked out for Jenkins has made her the highest-paid female filmmaker ever. Jenkins was paid $1 million for directing the first Wonder Woman movie, so we just have to guess what kind of astronomical price she was paid to make the sequel. She surely deserves that load of cash, after having given the studios their biggest hit of the franchise. Something, that Zack Snyder couldn’t do with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Wonder Woman has made more than $800 million worldwide, with the domestic gross of $402 million (in USA). The sequel is scheduled to release on December 13, 2019.

Meanwhile, we will see Gal Gadot fight evil minions of Steppenwolf in Justice League, that is releasing in November. She has for the company, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg to form a superhero team. And we are sure Henry Cavill’s Superman, and if we are lucky enough, even GreenLantern might join her in the fight. Other movies from DC to look forward to ahead are Aquaman, The Flash, Shazam!, Black Adam movie, The Batman, Suicide Squad, Gotham City Sirens and Green Lantern Corps.