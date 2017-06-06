The shoes around Salman Khan’s neck in Tubelight can be yours – find out how!

Salman Khan is busy promoting his film Tubelight these days. It is this year’s EID release and this time too, it is expected to work well at the box office. After all, it’s a Salman Khan film, riches are guaranteed. We are pretty sure your fans are waiting for the film to happen so that they can watch it more and more. Now you must be aware that everytime his movies releases, a memorabilia from them are auctioned. The mace head locket that he wore in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was made available for fans too for a price. And in Tubelight, we hear the shoes that Salman has around his neck will be auctioned too. (Also read: Did you know Salman Khan’s this co-star from Tubelight has no clue about his stardom?)

You know in Tubelight, Salman is looking for his brother who goes to fight the Sino-India war and goes missing. Lakshman, the character the actor plays, believes that he is alive. In fact, he even embarks on a journey to bring him back. That makes him wander here and there at army camps. In one of those scenes, he is seen roaming around with his brother’s shoes with him. That’s the pair which will be up for sale if reports are true. Watch the trailer and spot that particular shoe right here…

Trade is hoping that the film will be able to touch Baahubali’s records. But Salman himself doesn’t feel it is doable just yet. He had said, ” “Baahubali (2) and Dangal are both good movies. There is still time for me to break their records at the box office.”

For those who don’t know, Tubelight is an adaptation of 2015 Little Boy, but Kabir Khan says it has been made according to Indian sensibilities. “Our film is an adaptation of ‘Little Boy’. We have taken the germ of idea and made it according to our sensibilities. We have made it in context of our history.” Tubelight is based against the Indo Chinese war of 1962. The film has been shot in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir area. Zhu Zhu is the attraction of the film along with child artiste Matin Rey Tangu.