“The show must go on,” says Randhir Kapoor on celebrating Taimur’s first birthday despite Shashi Kapoor’s death

Usually if someone passes away in the family, there’s this belief that you don’t celebrate any happy occasion. It’s mostly followed by all Indian families. So when Shashi Kapoor passed away earlier this month, everyone wondered if the Kapoor Khaandaan would still celebrate Taimur’s first birthday considering it falls just a couple of weeks away from the sad demise.

When Mumbai Mirror asked Randhir Kapoor to comment on the same, he however gave a rather beautiful reply to set the records straight saying, “My father Raj saab had said, ‘The show must go on.’ We, as a family, believe in it completely. Shashi saab is always watching over us, just like our other ancestors. We Kapoors celebrate life and our time together.” (Also read: Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Five food items the chubby moppet reminds us of!)

This is precisely also the reason why the Kapoors have taken off to the Pataudi palace to ring in Taimur’s first birthday. Although it’s not a big fat bash but the family has ensured to make this outing a memorable affair.

As Randhir Kapoor further got emotional and said, “I remember the sentiments we had a year ago at this time. We were waiting to know with bated breath who we’re welcoming home. And see, Taimur is already a year old! He’s handsome and has all my blessings and good wishes.”

On his first birthday, the only wish Randhir Kapoor has for Taimur is, “I just hope he never gets affected by this media craze around him. We want Taimur to be as low on all these things as possible. We want him to have a normal upbringing and lead a regular life. We don’t know what will happen when he grows up. But for as long as he’s a child, we want him to have his years of innocence and grow up like any other normal kid. The rest is his destiny.”

Keep watching this space for more updates from Taimur’s birthday bash, right here only on BollywoodLife!