The starry logo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanne Khan launched on producer Prernaa Arora’s birthday – view pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Fanne Khan has finally taken off on a full fledged scale with all three stars shooting for the movie. And on producer Prernaa Arora’s birthday, the makers gave out a special surprise for all the fans eager for this film. They launched the starry logo of the movie. Earlier it was reported that the film will be called Fanney Khan, but after the logo was released, we can now confirm that it will be called Fanne Khan. The starry logo is really eye catching and has stage curtains in the background. The sparkling letters of the title also stand out and we can’t wait to see the movie.

The stage curtains also goes in line with the film’s theme. Aishwarya plays a singer in the movie, so we are sure the starry beauty will take to the stage. And while Rajkummar Rao plays his lover, Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role. Anyway, check out the Fanne Khan logo right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Shocking! A speeding bike crashes into a crew member on the sets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanne Khan)

From what we hear, Fanne Khan is all set to release on Eid 2018. This would mean it will clash with Salman Khan’s Race 3. This would also be the first time ex lovers would clash at the box office. So, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope about Fanne Khan right here. Also on this special occasion, we would also like to wish Prernaa Arora a very Happy Birthday!