Mark this date! The teaser for Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa to come out on July 6

Jr NTR is having a jolly good time in his career! The actor who is also known among his fans as Nandamuri, is have a successful run at the box office. Both of his releases last year Nannuku Prematho and Janatha Garage were super successes and were also acclaimed. Janatha Garage that also starred Mohanlal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was one of the biggest Tollywood hits of 2016 and had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within 5 days. Jr NTR also recently won the SIIMA Award for the Best Actor. Now his upcoming movie, interestingly titled Jai Lava Kusa, is very much anticipated by his fans. The actor had released the posters of the movie on his birthday and they were well-received. Now the big question was – when will the teaser come out?

Well, the answer is here – July 6. Raashi Khanna, who is one of the heroines in the movie along with Nivedha Thomas, shared this information on her Twitter timeline, “So guys be ready to meet Jai on this July 6th at 5:22pm. In short #JaiTeaser #JaiLavaKusaTeaser will release on this July 6th.. @tarak9999”. For those who don’t know, Jr NTR is playing a triple role in this film, with reports already claiming that this would be his most challenging role till date. The actor would be wearing prosthetics for his each of his characters, and to make it look convincing, they have got on board Vance Hartwell, known for his work in Lord of The Rings and Shutter Island. (Also Read: 5 things you need to know about Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa before the first look is out today)

The film is directed by Bobby of Sardaar Gabbar Singh fame. C.K. Muraleedharan will be cranking the camera for this film. He was the cinematographer for Aamir Khan’s PK as well.