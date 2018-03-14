The theme song of Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopra-starrer Bepannaah will make you reach out for a tissue box

Fans are going crazy over Colors TV’s upcoming show Bepannaah, which stars Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey and Harshad Chopra. As the makers have shared the promos of the show, we could gauge that this romantic thriller deals with infidelity and more. While two couples are extremely happy with each other, they stumble upon a day when their respective partners are found dead while holding each other’s hands. The story follows how one believes that his partner cheated on him and the other is not ready to accept it. While two unknown individuals embark on this journey, the show’s promos have already engrossed the fans. Recently, we got hold of the theme song of the show.

Trust us when we say this, the theme song will steal your heart. You will surely listen to it on loop and be charmed by its calm and relaxing music, the lyrics will also make you emotional. The theme song perfectly resonates with the mood of the show and we can’t get over it. While the chemistry of the couples has already made the fans crazy, this song will also make you emotional. Check it out here… (Also Read: Jennifer Winget’s traditional outings for Bepannaah promotions are not to be missed – view pics)

Earlier, while talking about her character, Jennifer had said, “I play Zoya, a warm and sombre, cultured yet progressive Muslim woman who’s had the best life, a great upbringing and a blissful life with her husband. A certain incident changes all that for her and brings her to realise her strengths and weaknesses.”

Bepannaah premieres on Colors TV on March 19, 2018.

For more scoops and updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.