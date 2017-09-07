Parineeti Chopra and Hardik Pandya’s apparent love story was a PUBLICITY GIMMICK?

Parineeti Chopra has been linked to several men over the past few months. The hot yet single actress has been tagged to several actors and even an assistant director at Dharma Productions. However, everyone was shocked to hear reports of her dating Indian cricket star, Hardik Pandya. Apparently, after a rather interesting Twitter chat between the duo, reports started doing the rounds that there was a budding romance between these two hotties. However, according to Hindustan Times, looks like this was all a marketing gimmick and a mere publicity stunt by a renowned mobile phone manufacturer.

Parineeti Chopra had posted a picture of a cycle parked by a fence with a caption, “The perfect trip with the most amazing partner ?? Love is in the air!!!” Hardik quickly responded with a tweet, which read as, “@ParineetiChopra Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. Great click by the way.” This reply turned a lot of heads, but it was Pari’s answer that stunned one and all. While answering Hardik’s question, the actress mentioned, “@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!” This chat quickly spiraled out of proportion and Twitterati and several entertainment portals were abuzz with reports that the duo are indeed dating. (ALSO READ – Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur introduced Parineeti Chopra to the ‘alcohol lifestyle’ and she loved it)

The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!! pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017

@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?

I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p

Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!! — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

For all those who are curious about the on going rumours. Here’s the real story behind my new partner pic.twitter.com/QzmK5K4wI4 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017

However, looks like this was all just a marketing gimmick for the launch of a flagship device of a Chinese mobile phone company. In fact, a while later, Parineeti had also posted a video where she stated that her only new partner is her new mobile phone. Well, this was certainly a bad idea to create a buzz by misleading people. Check out their whole Twitter conversation above and share with us your thoughts about this whole incident in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from the world of B-town right here…