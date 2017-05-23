The wait to see Salman Khan with Zhu Zhu together just got longer – read EXCLUSIVE details

Just now we told you that the trailer of Salman Khan‘s Tubelight will be out on May 25 instead of 24. Of course, we were a bit disappointed that it got postponed by a day ‘coz we were waiting for it to happen since the day Kabir Khan announced the date. Well, while you wait, we have got some Exclusive scoop about the launch. We hear Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey will not be part of the launch event. (Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight co -star Zhu Zhu is HOTTER than his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, say fans)

Why, you ask? Well you will have to give us some time to figure why they will not attend the launch. But we can tell you for sure that Salman will definitely be there along with his brother Sohail Khan. Their brotherhood in the film forms the crux of it as Salman’s character goes out on a search to find his missing father. The backdrop is of India-Sino war which happened in 1962. Yes, it is disappointing to hear that Zhu Zhu will miss the event because we were waiting to speak to her at the event. But guess until that happens we will have to make do with the trailer which we hope will have ample scenes with the two of them together.

As for the craze, you will get an inkling of how much people are waiting for Tubelight from the fact that the first track of the film Radio got 12 million views in just 24 hours. An overwhelmed Kabir Khan had said, “I knew people in India would love the song but seeing the same response in other countries like Germany, Australia just makes it phenomenal. Bus Antarctica mein pahuchna hai.” We feel it’s Salman Khan’s innocent charm coupled with a foot tapping beats that helped it gain so much love from everyone. We just can’t wait for the trailer now.

That also makes us wonder will there be Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer.