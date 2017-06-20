The way Shahid Kapoor looks into Mira Rajput’s eyes will make you blush – view HQ pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have never ever disappointed us as a couple. I mean, they are so into each other that it’s just very evident through their body language and gestures. Not that other Bollywood couples aren’t but there’s something about ShaMira that makes them special. I mean, there’s something really magical about this Bollywood jodi and I bet all you ShaMira fans wouldn’t deny that. Take for instance their recent airport pictures.. The way they look into each other’s eyes.. It’s so beautiful! We snapped the lovebirds at the airport where they were seen twining in black. While the paparazzi were busy clicking them, Shahid and Mira couldn’t stop gazing into each other’s eyes. I know, that sounds a little too cheesy and cliched maybe to many of y’all, but there’s something about this cute couple that would make you want to believe in fairytales. Check out the pictures below.. (ALSO READ: Fashion pick of the day: Shahid Kapoor completes his dapper desi swag with a kala chashma & a beard)

Don’t they look adorable? Shahid and Mira are one such couple whose chemistry takes us back to the college romance.. No seriously! I am sure they will give young lovers some stiff competition.. Don’t you agree?

In other news, Shahid Kapoor, whose last film Rangoon tanked miserably at the box office, is busy working on Padmavati, his first film with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. For now, the actor doesn’t have any other projects in had. He is anyway too busy taking care of his baby girl Misha and since Padmavati is a Bhansali film, it requires most of his full attention.