The week that was South: Tik Tik Tik, Thaanaa Sendha Koottam, Dileep, 2.0 – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

Yet another week has come to an end with a lot of news coming our way. South has never been so busy before. These days, every other story that turns heads comes from down South. Be it the release of new trailers or Dileep’s case study, it was a buzzing week. Fortunately, this week we had more good news than the bad ones as we got to watch some of the best trailers of this year. If there was the pathbreaking Tik Tik Tik trailer, there was also the massy Thaanaa Sendha Koottam teaser that just blew our minds. 2.0 obviously made much noise and that will continue till the movie releases. Let us elaborate further…

Tik tik tik trailer

Jayam Ravi’s turn as an astronaut was such a fascinating watch. We can safely say that we haven’t seen a trailer this perfect ever in Indian cinema. The visual effects are at par with Hollywood. We bet you will get the feels of Gravity while watching the trailer. South has always been inspirational. They have always done movies they thought they should. No wonder that today they are as huge as Bollywood. In fact, this year, South has done better business than Hindi films, which is a clear indication that the filmmakers there know what to serve exactly.

Thaanaa Sendha Koottam trailer

Trust only Suriya to come out with a massy entertainer movie on Pongal 2018. Thaanaa Sendha Koottam was simply blockbuster. A remake of Akshay Kumar’s hit Special 26, the film looks so spectacular that Pongal will seem too far. Interestingly, there are many films which are ready to clash with it. TSK will clash with Vijay Sethupathi’s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai and Prabhu Deva’s Gulebagavali.

Dileep gets bail, travels to Dubai

IANS reported, “Malayalam superstar Dileep, currently out on bail in a case involving alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February, on Monday collected his passport from the Angamaly magistrate court for his travel to Dubai.” Kerala High Court allowed Dileep to go to Dubai for the inauguration of his restaurant Dhe Puttu but only for six days. The actor was in custody in relation to his involvement in the abduction and sexual assault of an actress.

Queen remakes go on the floor

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen was one of the best movies we have seen in last few years. The film broke many stereotypes and made us believe that if served right, the audience will cheer for women oriented films. It is getting remakes in four languages which will have Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannah, Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam respectively. Bollywoodlife is present in France where the films are getting shot and we will soon get you all the deets from the location.

2.0 in April?

2.0 has become an enigma. It is only getting bigger but just can’t get a release date. It was supposed to release last Diwali but missed the date. It later shifted to Republic Day 2018 but that is not happening either. Now we hear April 2018 might be the month when Rajinikanth will turn into a robot again to fight Akshay Kumar. It might coincide with the festivities of Tamil New Year. Incidentally, Baahubali 2 had released around the same time this year and we know what it did to the box office worldwide.