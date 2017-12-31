The year of Baahubali 2: Here’s why Prabhas’ film was the world’s obsession in 2017

As 2017 comes to an end, we can’t help but reminisce of the big wins in the industry this year. One such film whose grand success has echoed through the year is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. No conversation about films this year is complete without the mention of the magnum opus. It’s been nine months since the film has released but discussions around the movie have far from died down! It’s safe to call this film the world’s’ obsession of 2017. This was one movie that tickmarked all boxes on all front at all times. Grand film? Yes Huge hype and buzz? Yes? Phenomenal reviews? Ye Unbelievable box office figures? Yes? Power story and great concept? Yes. While several other films have performed well, it is safe to say, 2017 is the year of Baahubali. Here’s why everyone was obsessed with this film in 2017 and will continue to be willingly so in the years to come: Also Read: Not Salman Khan, but Prabhas rescued Bollywood in the first half of 2017

Part 1’s thunderous roar – The hype and buzz around Baahubali began back in 2015 when Baahubali; The Beginning hit theatres. The world was introduced to Rajamouli’s grand vision, powerful characters and exemplary VFX. To top it all the film ended on a cliff hanger, leaving us with a raging question – Why did Kattappa Kill Baahubali? Apart from that, Part 1’s phenomenal success laid the groundwork for a bigger movie. The stage was set! The wait got longer, but the love for the movie grew bigger!

Part 2 pre-release hype – After Part 1 left us with an unanswered question, fans began coming up with theories aplenty. That’s why this time aorund, the hype and buzz around the film doubled! When the trailer was out on March 16th, the excitement reached another level because fans realised they were in for something grand! Apart from wanting to know why Kattappa Killed Baahubali, it seemed like there was a lot more to look forward to. At least 9000 screens, worldwide were allocated for the film. It was a number, no one else had been able to keep up with and we are not even counting China’s screens! With the secret to the question safely guarded, the wait for the film grew impatient. No films released two weeks prior to Baahubali’s release. Everyone knew there was a storm coming!

Why Kattappa Killed Bahubali finally revealed: On 28th April, 2017, The film open to a gargantuan opening across the world. The frenzy around the film’s release was seen to be believed. Expectations were riding high and there were many questions flying about – Will this Part live up to Part 1? Will this be better than Baahubali; The Beginning? Will it manage to even beat Baahubali 1’s record? Will SS rajamouli’s claim that this story has more depth be justified? Will we love Prabhas as Amarendra? Will we finally see Anushka Shetty emerge as the Devasena? The answers to all of that was of course a yes! Positive reviews were flowing in praising SS Rajamouli, the man behind the vision and there was lots of love pouring in for Prabhas and Anushka! Their fan base may have just tripled overnight after this film. They spinned magic on screen and had us sighing over their dreamy romance. The VFX was mind-blogging and the answer to the question – Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali was justified.

Box office dhamaka: This movie did not just fare well on the review front but also set cash registers ringing. When it came to this magnum opus, it was hard to keep up with its achievements but here are some among the biggest milestones the film has managed to achieve:

#The historical drama raked in more than Rs 100 crore on day 1 at the domestic box office. Yes the film managed to cross the three digit number in a day in India itself.

#The film at the end of ten days became the first film again to cross the unbelieveable Rs 1000 crore mark.

#The movie went on to cross the 100 crore mark at the North American box office.

#Became the second film after Enthiran to cross the Rs 100 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.

#It is the only film to have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in Hindi, thus making it the highest grossing film in that language.

#The film continued to be screened even after 100 days of its release

#The film has earned a whopping Rs 1,706.5 crore at the box office!

Social media frenzy: While the film ruled at the box office with incredible figures, the real effects of Baahubali spilled over in the second half of the year when it came to year ender moments!

#According to Twitter’s most influential moments, Baahubali 2 and Mersal were two of the most talked about films on Twitter in 2017. Baahubali 2 was also one of the top hashtag Trends.

#On IMDb’s list of Top Indian films of 2017, Baahubali 2 took the second position apart form five other south films.

#Baahubali 2 was the only Indian film on Google 2017’s list of top ten films!

#On IMDB’s list of top actors of Indian Cinema, Baahubali 2 dominated the scenes as Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia were part of the list.

We bet the list is not ending anytime soon. If this is not the year of Baahubali, then what is?!