The young Kareena Kapoor Khan of K3G, Malvika Raaj to make a debut in Tollywood

She played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…. Malvika Raaj, who is making her debut as an adult with Telugu film “Jayadev”, says her father was not keen that she pursue acting after the 2001 film. Even before Karan Johar’s “Kabhi Khushi…”, Malvika had featured in a film titled “Shikaar”.

Talking about coming out of the child actor image, Malvika told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “After ‘Kabhi Khushi…”, since I was a very young and a naughty child…. My dad did not want me to pursue acting anymore as it would have distracted me from studies. Even as a child actor, I got many proposals to work, but my dad did not allow me.”

Is he okay about her choice of profession now?

“He is okay with it, he just wanted me to have my degree and then pursue my acting work,” said the actress, who has even done her bit of modelling.

“I built a lot of confidence while working in the fashion industry. But once you get into films, you don’t want to get back to modelling,” she said.

The granddaughter of Bollywood actor Jagdish Raj and niece of actress Anita Raaj, Malvika grew up in a film environment. Her new film “Jayadev” is directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, and features debutant Ghanta Ravi Teja. It is releasing on June 30. “I am really excited for my launch. It’s like a dream come true to do debut with director Jayanth. He is so senior and awesome, and I am really waiting for the response.” In the film, she essays a modern young girl named Shruti, who loves dressing up and does not care about what people talk about her.

“She stays in her own dreamland, and it’s a fun-loving character,” said Malvika, who says she is very inspired by her aunt Anita Raaj, who has featured in a string of films and television shows since debuting with the 1982 film “Premgeet”. “I’ve grown up seeing her and watching her. Her hard work is always an inspiration,” Malvika said.

What about her inspiration from the current crop of Bollywood actresses?

“Deepika Padukone,” she said promptly.