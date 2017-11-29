Theatrical rights of Vishal, Samantha Akkineni’s Irumbu Thirai acquired by Thameens Films

Thameens Films owned by Shibu Thameens, a regular distributor of Vijay movies in Kerala, has acquired the Kerala theatrical rights of Vishal, Samantha-starrer Irumbu Thirai for a whopping sum.

“‘#IrumbuThirai Kerala rights sold for a whopping price !!! God’s own Country, Kerala’s distribution rights of Vishal’s New gen action Thriller, “Irumbuthirai” has been bought by @shibuthameens of Thameens Films. Irumbu Thirai is slated for a grand Pongal festival release,” posted Vishal on his Twitter page.

The shooting of Irumbu Thirai is currently on the verge of completion. The movie has Action King Arjun playing the baddie and is directed by PS Mithran, a debutant. The film is produced by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory and has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Delhi Ganesh and Robo Shankar play pivotal roles in the film, which is slated to hit screens for Pongal 2018. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu treats birthday boy Naga Chaitanya like a king – view INSIDE PICS

Irumbu Thirai will take on Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, an adaptation of Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal’s Special 26, directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green at the Pongal box office. Earlier, Vikram’s Sketch was also planned for a Pongal release, but now the makers have decided to release the film for the Republic Day weekend, which also has Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 and Anushka Shetty’s contemporary thriller Bhaagamathie.

After wrapping up the final leg shooting for Irumbu Thirai, Vishal will start shooting for director Lingusamy’s long-pending sequel Sandakozhi 2, which is also produced by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory. Keerthy Suresh plays the lead heroine in the film, which will also see Rajkiran enact his role from the first part.

(Text by: Surendhar MK)