There has been no LEAK, confirms the makers of Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER

The makers of superstar Mahesh Babu‘s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual “Spyder”, gearing up for grand release this Dussehra, have rubbished reports about the leak of film’s footage.

“There’s been no footage leak. We have ensured no such thing happens. Everything that you’re reading online or in papers is absolutely baseless,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS. Earlier this week, reports emerged that some footage including a few minutes of a song had leaked out. The makers have released an additional Malayalam teaser. The film will release Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed in Mayalam. This film will also mark Mahesh babu’s debut in Tamil industry. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah who will play the lead antagonist.

The project caused much excitement among fans because it marked the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss. The film is made on a lavish budget so expect some high octane stunts and sequences. In fact producers have claimed this movie will be thuppakki 2.0. It will be an action movie like no other. SPYDER has been shot across foreign locations for various sequences. In fact, they are currently finshing off shoot for one last song. Post whichc they will finally call it a wrap.

The film is set to clash with Jai Lava Kusa hat will release a week prior. What a clash it will be as Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu battle it out at the BO.

